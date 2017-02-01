

Now that the Chicago Cubs are World Series champions (first time since 1908…didja hear?), seats at Wrigley Field are going to be that much harder to secure.

That said, if you’re willing to sit uncomfortably for an entire game while watching the onetime Lovable Losers…why not do it from your own home?

Now you can!

We have some exciting news. You may want to grab a seat. https://t.co/WhBC3CaiPQ pic.twitter.com/KJ1KDquIYC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 30, 2017

Starting Friday, seats removed during the recent renovations at the century-old ballpark will be up for grabs for the low(?) price of $799 and $899 plus $132.99 shipping per seat. Is that a good price or not?

Get this…these seats even come with a disclaimer.

