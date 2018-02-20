

Since forever, Funko’s POP! figure line has showcased every genre of anything you might imagine…except for Major League Baseball.

That is…until now.

At Toy Fair New York, the company revealed the first line of their MLB collection and all the big names were included. Represented in the first run of figurines are (among many others) Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Clayton Kershaw.

Also part of the series…three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and his mismatched eyes.

This Max Scherzer has to be one of the best pops ever @OriginalFunko pic.twitter.com/JC86nArT6F — Michael Moore (@mmoorewriter) February 19, 2018

The Scherzer figure (and the rest of his fun-sized buddies) doesn’t hit stores until May, but let’s be honest…you kinda want one now.