

One of the biggest stories this off season (or any off season of recent memory) is Giancarlo Stanton and where he’ll be calling home when Spring Training starts in less than three months.

Heading into the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals really thought they had a legitimate chance to land the 2017 National League MVP, but then…this happened.

“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause,” team chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Friday. “We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season.”

Suffice it to say, the self-described “best fans in baseball” were not amused and spend little time reaching out to Stanton on Twitter.

@Giancarlo818 you don't deserve to be a Cardinal. You'd have to put the team before yourself. You've shown in these trade talks, that you refuse to do that. — Edward Cusack (@LDobler) December 8, 2017

@Giancarlo818 really disappointed at your not being open to St Louis. Great history and great fans would have made you a baseball God for the rest of time. Good luck on your decision but realize you struckout here! — Adam Hughes (@Ahughes2323) December 8, 2017

Go fuck yourself mike stanton — Ryan Phillips rapes dogs (@zaprowsdowerstl) December 8, 2017

Fuck you @Giancarlo818 hope you batt .100 the rest your career — Zac (@Coxzee618) December 8, 2017

@Giancarlo818 you would have been a great Cardinal. You underestimate the @Cardinals and their fans. We are the best baseball town on the face of this Earth. It’s a shame you couldn’t see that. — Tommy Lee (@MasterLeezy) December 8, 2017

Okay fuck you @Giancarlo818 fucking Diva. God damn it . — Danny🥑♒️ (@danny_TMT) December 8, 2017

@Giancarlo818 nice to know you are “entitled” and want a championship given to you. Have fun being an entitled littler girl — Trevin Thompson (@ThompsonTrevin) December 8, 2017

It’s worth noting that the Cardinals will be playing host to the Miami Marlins June 5-7 and, should Stanton stay in South Beach, you better believe it’s going to be loud in Busch.