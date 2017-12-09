One of the biggest stories this off season (or any off season of recent memory) is Giancarlo Stanton and where he’ll be calling home when Spring Training starts in less than three months.
Heading into the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals really thought they had a legitimate chance to land the 2017 National League MVP, but then…this happened.
“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause,” team chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Friday. “We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season.”
Suffice it to say, the self-described “best fans in baseball” were not amused and spend little time reaching out to Stanton on Twitter.
It’s worth noting that the Cardinals will be playing host to the Miami Marlins June 5-7 and, should Stanton stay in South Beach, you better believe it’s going to be loud in Busch.