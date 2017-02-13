

Shortly before their Grammys debacle (it wasn’t good, friends), Metallica and the San Francisco Giants announced tickets were on sale for the fifth annual Metallica Day.

That’s right, as the Giants play host to the reigning World Champion Chicago Cubs August 7, the Bay-area rockers will be celebrated with their own special day at AT&T Park. In the past, members of the 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were on hand to throw out the first pitch and perform the national anthem.

“We’ll be on hand all night to cheer on the orange and black as we take part of some of the between-innings festivities,” Metallica said via a release.

In 2016, the band’s frontman James Hetfield led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to the legendary Willie Mays, who’d turned 85 years old that day.

Pretty cool.