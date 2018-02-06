

In their 134-year history, the New York/San Francisco Giants have retired only ten numbers…the last being Monte Irvin’s Number 20 nearly 18 years ago.

Well, move over Monte, it looks like you might be getting some company.

In a cryptic tweet Monday night, the Giants left fans wondering if Barry Bonds’ Number 25 would (finally) be officially retired.

Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/uKfGKC2YqT — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) February 6, 2018

If this tweet is indeed what it appears, it won’t be the first time the team has honored baseball’s Home Run King. This past July, Bonds was added to the Wall of Fame outside AT&T Park. To be eligible, players had to have played nine seasons for the Giants, or played five and made an All-Star team.

Now, if the team is indeed retiring Bonds’ number, it would be a departure from tradition. You see, unlike the Wall of Fame, all of the players that have had their numbers retired have been Hall of Famers. Bonds just completed his sixth year on the Hall of Fame ballot and still has a way to go before he joins them in Cooperstown.

As previously mentioned, the Giants have retired nine of their own numbers…Bill Terry (3), Mel Ott (4), Carl Hubbell (11), Monte Irvin (20), Mays (24), Juan Marichal (27), Orlando Cepeda (30), Gaylord Perry (36) and Willie McCovey (44).

In 1997, Jackie Robinson’s number 42 was retired across all of Major League Baseball.

In addition to those ten numbers, the team also retired the jerseys of Christy Mathewson and legendary manager John McGraw.

We can all agree Bonds would be a nice addition, right? Let’s just hope they get the plaque right.