

It’s pretty safe to safe no one has had benefited more from the Chicago Cubs World Series victory than David Ross.

Since their team brought home their first championship since 1908, “Grandpa Rossy” has popped up on countless TV shows (including an upcoming analyst gig with ESPN), suited up with the Harlem Globetrotters, danced with the stars, inked a book deal and now…will be the focus of a movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Radar Pictures has partnered with recently retired catcher and the Cubs to produce a film adaptation of the upcoming book, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages. The book, which will be out in May, focuses on the important moments from Ross’s 15-year big league career and centers on Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

The film will be titled “Teammate: My Life in Baseball”. There is no timetable in place yet for its production and release.