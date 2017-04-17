

Feel free to call Hanley Ramirez anything you want…just don’t suggest he’s not festive.

Sunday, the Boston Red Sox designated hitter channeled his inner Easter Bunny to celebrate the holiday.

Hanley Ramirez is wearing bunny whiskers eye black for Easter LOL: pic.twitter.com/XLMUgfeBXL — Dan Sostek (@dan_sostek) April 16, 2017

So how did the whiskered-slugger do with his rabbit-inspired eye makeup? Not too shabby. Dude would go two-for-three with a walk during his team’s 7-5 victory. That said…Ramirez would end up leaving the game in the seventh inning with a leg cramp.