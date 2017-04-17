Posted byon
Feel free to call Hanley Ramirez anything you want…just don’t suggest he’s not festive.
Sunday, the Boston Red Sox designated hitter channeled his inner Easter Bunny to celebrate the holiday.
So how did the whiskered-slugger do with his rabbit-inspired eye makeup? Not too shabby. Dude would go two-for-three with a walk during his team’s 7-5 victory. That said…Ramirez would end up leaving the game in the seventh inning with a leg cramp.
But, hey…what do you expect from a guy who spend a good portion of his morning delivering baskets?