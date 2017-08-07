

From batters getting their 3000th hit (Wade Boggs in 1999, Ichiro Suzuki in 2016), pitchers getting their 300th win (Greg Maddux in 2004) to Barry Bonds surpassing Hank Aaron (2007), August 7 has become a pretty special day in baseball history.

In the not so distant future, it’ll likely be remembered as a the birth date of the greatest player of the 21st century…Michael Nelson Trout.

That’s right, the pride of Millville, New Jersey, turned 26 on Monday.

So, without further ado, here are TEN THINGS you might not have known about the Los Angeles Angels centerfielder.

500

During a 2013 fishing trip, Mike Trout (allegedly) hooked a 500-pound Goliath Grouper.

489

On June 27, 2014, Mike Trout hit a mammoth 489-foot home run. Not only is the blast the longest in his young career, but it’s also a franchise record.

263

Already in his seventh season in the big leagues, 2012 American League Rookie of the Year Mike Trout is only 263 days older than should-be 2017 winner Aaron Judge, born April 26, 1992.

25

Mike Trout was, famously, the 25th pick of the 2009 MLB Draft, meaning…21 other teams passed on the outfielder before the Angels picked him with their second pick in the first round. That other draft pick? Current St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk.

18

Not always an outfielder, Mike Trout threw a no-hitter during his junior year of high school. He struck out 18 of the 21 batters he’d face.

3.96

With two American League MVP awards already in his trophy cabinet, Mike Trout has already amassed 3.96 MVP award shares. Only four players (Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Cabrera) have more and are not in the Hall of Fame.

3

Believe it or not, Mike Trout is the third Major Leaguer to come from Millville Senior High School. Infielder Steve Yerkes played parts of seven seasons from 1909-1916 and pitcher Andy Lapihuska pitched in four games in 1942-1943.

2

Growing up, Mike Trout’s favorite baseball player was Derek Jeter. He liked the New York Yankees legend so much, he wore Number 2 for most of his childhood.

.303

Mike Trout isn’t the only Trout to have a baseball career…and, no, we’re not talking about Steve. After being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1983, Mike’s father Jeff would go on to play parts of four seasons in the minors. He’d end up with a .303 batting average.

.263

Despite hitting three home runs in the five games he’s played on his birthday, Mike Trout is hitting .263 (5-for-19) on his special day. Monday, he’ll face off against Baltimore Orioles righty Dylan Bundy. For the record, he got a hit in his only other at bat against the pitcher.