

You know that thing when your high school asks you for a quote to appear under your picture in the yearbook?

So does Gabriel Silvan.

The senior from Kentwood High School in Covington, Washington, wanted to be unique…so he did we all would do. He tweeted at rapper T-Pain.

@TPAIN give me a senior quote please:) — gabriel⚘ (@GxbrielSilvxn) December 15, 2016

This is where it gets good. The Grammy Award winner responded and, even better, provided Silvan with a quote for him to use.

“people don't think it be like it be, but it do.” — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 16, 2016

But the icing on the cake…Silvan’s quote (attributed to T-Pain) actually made it into the high school annual.

Now, some history on Silvan/T-Pain’s “people don’t think it be like it be, but it do” quote. It’s not T-Pain’s…it’s Oscar Gamble’s. In Baseball in Montgomery by Clarence Watkins, the longtime Major Leaguer was referencing the chaos within the New York Yankees clubhouse.

Now, it doesn’t matter who said what first…just as long as it’s being applauded. Because, let’s, be honest, it’s a damn good quote.

“It’s wild to go viral. I’m all over Instagram and stuff, but I’m trying to be humble,” he said. “But with all the fame and graduation so close, it’s hard not to show off.”

Well. Done.