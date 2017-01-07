It’s so nice to see baseball jerseys in January.

April is still months away, but for the Toronto Blue Jays…Friday night might as well been Opening Day. The Regina Pats, who play in the Western Hockey League, hosted “Toronto Blue Jays Night” and to celebrate, the team donned the colors of their Canadian neighbors.

Not to be left out in the, umm, cold (sorry), Jays outfielder Ezequial Carrera was even on hand to try on the Pats new gear…even if he’s not much of a hockey fan.

Yet.

“(The jersey) is a little big, but it feels good,” Carrera said through a translator. “I do enjoy watching the fights. I know that a lot of people follow hockey, but I really don’t know much about it.”