

This is why we can’t have nice things, people.

The folks who look after the historic home of the Rockford Peaches woke up to a nightmare. For some reason, vandals hit Beyer Stadium last week and tagged the murals inside the field’s dugouts…painting over the faces of the members of the team popularized in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own” and leaving gang symbols in their wake.

Thankfully, it was noticed early enough that no permanent damage was caused.

“It’s all cleaned up now,” an organizer for Friends of Beyer Stadium said. “We got it off before it dried.”

Police are still investigating the incident.

Beyer Stadium was home of the Rockford Peaches from 1943-1954. It would eventually fall into disrepair and the home to the four-time All-American Girls Professional Baseball League champions would be torn down.

Recent efforts are underway to continue to restore the field to its former glory. Last September, it was announced that the International Women’s Baseball Center would be built across the street from Beyer Stadium.