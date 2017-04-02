

With no baseball early in the 1995 season, former big league umpire Larry Young did what he could to help pay the bills.

“We were on strike and (the WWE) asked me if I wanted to go on the road, but I really didn’t want to,” Young told The Hall of Very Good. “They asked if I would do a few matches and if I wanted to do WrestleMania. That was a lot of fun.”

The most fulfilling thing Young, now an MLB umpire supervisor, got from the whole experience? An unlikely friend.

