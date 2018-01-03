What were the ten most listened to Hall of Very Good Podcast episodes from 2017? It’s funny you should ask.
Here they are.
- Rob Deer (Episode 53)
Former slugger Rob “Rooster” Deer joins the boys to talk about his friendship with Robin Yount, his love for Milwaukee (and why he believes he was allowed to leave the Brewers via free agency), playing in Japan and that one special night he caught the eye of The Material Girl.
- Greg Pryor (Episode 77)
Former Chicago White Sox shortstop Greg Pryor joins the boys to talk about Disco Demolition Night and the events of July 12, 1979, the day he made Jimmy Piersall go crazy, describes what it was like being part of the circus surrounding Bo Jackson in 1986 and spills the beans on what he thinks is the worst baseball movie ever.
- Todd Radom (Episode 58)
Graphic design extraordinaire Todd Radom joins the boys to talk all about how he got his start in the business, why that Cleveland Browns logo he created means so much to him, that time he witnessed a brawl at Yankee Stadium, working with Ice Cube on his new basketball league and spending part of his Christmas with the Clintons. Yes…THOSE Clintons.
- Timothy Busfield (Episode 63)
Famed actor/director Timothy Busfield joins the boys to talk about his beloved Detroit Tigers chances this upcoming season, working with Kevin Costner, filming with Ken Griffey Jr., kicking it with Hall of Famer Al Kaline, trying out for the Kansas City Royals (true story) and why, perhaps, Ryan Gosling longs to be him., 'div-gpt-ad-1500575906758-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.enableServices(); });
- Bruce Prichard (Episode 60)
Bruce Prichard, host of the popular “Something to Wrestle with” podcast, joins the boys to tell them all about what happened when Pete Rose ended up in the WWF/WWE (and, subsequently, their Hall of Fame) and how he’s the perfect heel, the relationship between Wade Boggs and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig and who came up with the ill-fated Abe “Knuckleball” Schwartz gimmick.
- AJ Benza (Episode 88)
Celebrated gossip columnist and podcast host A.J. Benza joins the boys to talk about about whether or not he believes Kevin Costner almost ended Cal Ripken Junior’s streak, compares Aroldis Chapman to Dwight Gooden, reveals what he thinks might’ve cost the 2003 New York Yankees a World Series championship (hint…it rhymes with “brocaine”), all but confirms the Derek Jeter gift basket rumors and shares some stories about getting bombed with certain members of the Bronx Bombers.
- Phil Hecken (Episode 75)
Phil Hecken, weekend editor (and “bench coach”) for the Uni Watch Blog, joins the boys to talk about those hideous things the Arizona Diamondbacks are wearing, the best (and worst) uniforms in the Majors, why baseball needs to tone down their special jerseys and why 1969 might have been the greatest looking year on the diamond.