It’s been just over 23 years ago since Henry Rowengartner helped the Chicago Cubs to a World Series victory.

Now, nearly a quarter-century since “Rookie of the Year” hit the big screen, the film’s star, Thomas Ian Nicholas, disclosed that the movie could be getting a sequel in 2018…just in time for its 25th anniversary.

“I went on (Facebook) and said ‘hey, just started filming Rookie of the Year 2: The Revenge…the weird part is being a 35-year-old in junior high school.’” Nicholas told The Hall of Very Good Podcast. “I started getting text messages from friends in the industry saying ‘hey, that’s awesome…where are you filming?’ It was then that I realized that a Rookie of the Year sequel was not just a good April Fool’s Joke…that it was a good idea.”

Go on.

“I started spinning it around,” Nicholas continued. “I called the producer of Rookie of the Year to gauge his interest. He called over to FOX and they’re not saying ‘no’. They’re not saying ‘yes’…but the good part is that they’re not saying ‘no’.”

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

To listen to the entire interview, CLICK HERE.