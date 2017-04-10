

TODAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY courtesy of National Pastime

1981 – On Opening Day, White Sox catcher Carlton Fisk, playing the first game of his career while not wearing a Red Sox uniform, makes a dramatic return to Fenway, hitting a three-run homer in the eighth to knot the score at 3-3. Chicago will tack on two more runs in the ninth, and will beat Boston, 5-3.

1985 – Cal Ripken sprains his left ankle during a pick-off play in the third inning of a game (444 of the streak) against the Rangers. The ‘Iron man’ does not leave the game and X-rays taken later in the day will reveal no fractures.

1989 – Dave Stieb pitches his third one-hitter in his past four starts when the Blue Jays beat the Yankees in the Bronx, 8-0. The 30 year-old right-hander had also limited Baltimore and Cleveland to a lone hit during his last two starts the previous season.

And finally…in 2013, the Red Sox sellout streak comes to an end when the less-than-capacity crowd of 30,863 fans watches the team drop an 8-5 decision to Baltimore at Fenway Park. The streak of 820 regular season and post season games, which began on May 15, 2003, surpasses the Portland Trailblazers’ mark of 814 consecutive sold out contests, making the span the longest in major professional sports.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Ross Youngs (1897), Bob Watson (1946), Ken Griffey Sr. (1950), Andre Ethier (1982) and Corey Kluber (1986)