

TODAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY courtesy of National Pastime

1955 – Elston Howard, who will be named the American League’s MVP in 1963, becomes the first black to play for the Yankees. The former Monarchs’ catcher will appear in nine All-Star Games and 54 World Series games, compiling a .274 batting average during his 14-year playing career.

1969 – In the first regular season game played outside the United States, the Expos play their first home game, treating 29,184 fans at Jarry Park to an 8-7 win over St. Louis. Montreal moundsman Larry Jaster throws baseball’s first international pitch to Cardinal left fielder Lou Brock.

1999 – Tampa Bays’ designated hitter Jose Canseco becomes the 28th player in major league history to hit 400 home runs when he takes Kelvim Escobar deep down the left-field line in the top of the third inning in the Devil Rays’ 7-6 loss to Toronto at the SkyDome. The controversial slugger will finish his 17-year career in 2001 with 462 round-trippers.

And finally…in 2001, by scoring in their 175th consecutive game, the Reds set the modern National League record for not being shut out by an opponent. Ironically, to break the record, Cincinnati beats Al Leiter and the Mets, 1-0, the last team and pitcher to blank the franchise.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Pete Rose (1941), Greg Maddux (1966), David Justice (1966), Brad Ausmus (1969) and Gregg Zaun (1971)