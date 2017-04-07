

TODAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY courtesy of National Pastime

1969 – At Washington’s RFK Stadium, Ted Williams makes his managerial debut in front of President Nixon and a crowd of 45,113, a city record for an opener. The Commander-in-Chief throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Yankees’ 8-4 defeat of the ‘Splendid Splinter’s’ Senators.

1970 – In front of 37,237 enthusiastic fans at County Stadium, the team formerly known as the Seattle Pilots plays their first game as the Brewers. Lew Krausse is routed by the Angels as Andy Messersmith four-hits Milwaukee, 12-0.

2000 – Berley W. Visgar is sentenced to 90 days in jail and is fined $1,000 by Circuit Judge Michael Brennan for jumping onto the back of Astros’ outfielder Bill Spiers after going on to the field at County Stadium last season. Although the 23 year-old has no prior criminal record, the judge believes the harsh sentence will discourage other fans from similar actions in the future.

And finally…in 2000, in a ceremony prior to the team’s home opener, the Devil Rays retire Wade Boggs’ uniform number 12. Although the former Red Sox and Yankees infielder spent only two years with Tampa Bay, he hit the first home run in franchise history and collected his 3,000-hit with the team at Tropicana Field.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

John McGraw (1873), Bobby Doerr (1918), Ricky Bones (1969), Brett Tomko (1973) and Adrian Beltre (1979)