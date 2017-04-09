

TODAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY courtesy of National Pastime

1963 – As a favor to former Indians infielder Johnny Berardino, now known as Johnny Beradino, who plays Dr. Steve Hardy on General Hospital, Yogi Berra makes a cameo appearance on the popular ABC soap opera. The Yankee legend, known for his paradoxical contradictions, plays the role of Dr. Lawrence Berra, a brain surgeon.

1990 – Delino DeShields, the 21 year-old second baseman of the Expos, goes 4-for-6 to become only the second rookie to collect four hits in an Opening Day debut. Forrest Jacobs, also a second baseman, became the first major league rookie to collect four hits in his 1954 Opening Day debut with the Philadelphia A’s.

1993 – Bo Jackson, in his first at-bat after eighteen months of rehab following his hip replacement surgery, connects for a home run with his first swing of the season in the team’s 11-6 Opening Day loss to New York at Comiskey Park. The 1985 Heisman Trophy winner, en route to being named the AL Comeback Player of the Year, will hit 16 home runs and collect 45 RBIs in 85 games, contributing to the White Sox’s American League West Division title.

And finally…in 2000, Indians DH Jim Thome earns the platinum sombrero when he strikes out five times, tying a major league record. Cleveland still prevails in the Tropicana Field tilt, posting a 17-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

PLAYERS BORN TODAY

Nate Colbert (1946), Kirk McCaskill (1961), Hal Morris (1965), Graeme Lloyd (1967) and David Robertson (1985)