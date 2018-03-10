

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was apparently an injury away from being (potential) baseball star Terry Bollea.

Or at least that’s what he told whoever would listen Friday.

“I played full-time baseball until my final year of high school. I pitched and played third base,” Hogan said while visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. “I broke my arm playing third base. It was the best thing that ever happened to me because I segued into wrestling. I was a huge wrestling fan…but baseball was the first love.”

Hogan, who calls Clearwater, Florida, home, hit Phillies camp as a guest of bullpen coach Jim Gott. While there, he chatted up coaches and players.

Suffice it to say, everyone was pretty stoked.

This is what we do in the 727HH! pic.twitter.com/p6MbH8haql — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 9, 2018