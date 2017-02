Back in October, former pitcher-turned-radio host Curt Schilling floated around the idea that he was going to run against Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2018.

But does the postseason hero have his eyes set on something bigger?

It would appear so.

Running for the WH in 8 years and I already have my DHS nominee! @SheriffClarke 🤠 pic.twitter.com/1oSIk0mepA — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 24, 2017

That’s Schilling hanging out with Donald Trump sycophant Milwaukee County sheriff David Clarke in Maryland at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) on Thursday.

Spring Training games start soon, right?