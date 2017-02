You know that guy who supports his favorite team winning the World Series by getting their logo (or whatever) tattooed on his body?

Yeah. Javy Baez does do.

#Cubs Baez has new tattoo, just finished it last night pic.twitter.com/mwxGJfT2Fi — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) February 24, 2017

The Chicago Cubs second baseman showed off his newly completely ink at Spring Training and, no, not everyone was a fan.

@CarrieMuskat @MLB 108 years and this is the tattoo he gets — Alex (@alexbabbyy) February 24, 2017

@CarrieMuskat @TheCoachSweet that is a terribly executed tattoo😂 he have a crackhead to that line work?! Fina blot up in like 5 months😭😭 — Q|Barca (@thekidtheycallQ) February 24, 2017

@CarrieMuskat @WaddleandSilvy looks like something someone would get after polishing off a case of old style — Comfortably Numb (@JoKrtn) February 24, 2017

@ESPNChiCubs he's going to look foolish in another teams clubhouse someday — uncle steve (@stevedaly32) February 24, 2017

@CarrieMuskat @MLB that is just awful. poor design, saturation and lines. — mike stec (@mikepumpkin) February 24, 2017

And if you’re keeping track, Baez now has two tattoos featuring the MLB logo.

Yikes.