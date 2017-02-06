

Alright, be honest…at what point Sunday night did you count the New England Patriots out? After they went down one touchdown to the Atlanta Falcons?

Two?

Three?!?

Despite being down 21-3 at halftime, Joc Pederson predicted a New England victory. And get this, he tweeted it out for his almost-100,000 followers (and the world) to see.

Tom Brady comes back and wins this game #bookit — Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) February 6, 2017

As you already know, while most had the AFC champs dead and buried, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder correctly predicted the Pats would come back and eventually erase a SuperBowl-record deficit in the process.

Now…can someone get me Pederson’s phone number? I’d like to take him to Las Vegas with me.