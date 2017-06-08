

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing with James Comey got under way Thursday and among those addressing the former FBI Director…John McCain.

The longtime Senator’s questions were, ummm…interesting and, at times, bordered on rambling. But, it turns out, McCain has a logical explanation.

Baseball.

Now, to be clear, the Arizona Diamondbacks game didn’t get over until 1:28am Washington DC time, but, let’s not kid ourselves…if your team is up 7-3 in the seventh against the San Diego Padres, it’s probably okay to get some rest before your big morning on Capitol Hill.