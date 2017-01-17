Not long after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, Barack Obama broke from his status of being the highest ranking White Sox fan and invited the baby bears to the White House.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

On Monday, Obama’s last at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue…it happened.

“They said this day would never come,” Obama joked. “I will say to the Cubs, it took you long enough. I only have four days left. You’re just making it under the wire.”

Among the gifts Joe Maddon and Company presented to the outgoing president…a Number 44 jersey, a lifelong pass to Wrigley Field for him and his family, a “W” flag and the “44” panel from the team’s iconic scoreboard.

Almost all the Cubs were in attendance…including a couple of players that have left the team via free agency. Conspicuously absent from the festivities were (among others) pitchers Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, John Lackey and Travis Wood. Arrieta, despite coming across pro-Donald Trump on Twitter following November’s election, had a valid reason to play hookie. The 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner’s mother-in-law is recovering from brain surgery.

But, Lester, Lackey, Wood and the others? Your guess is as good as mine.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that isn’t the first time a high-profile athlete has skipped their invitation to the White House. And despite what NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton thinks…it isn’t even the first time an athlete has said “no” to Obama.

Following the 2011 World Series, both Tony LaRussa and Albert Pujols opted not to travel to the White House with the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals. Both had taken part in a Tea Party rally a couple years prior. Coincidentally, this wasn’t the only time Pujols skipped meeting the president. In 2005, the slugger sat out an invitation by President Bush.

Speaking of W, Ozzie Guillen skipped a trip to the White House following the White Sox World Series victory in 2005 leaving many to wonder if it had anything to do with his friendship with Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who was not exactly a fan of the Junior Bush.

A couple years later, when the other Sox won, Manny Ramirez would also fail to show up in D.C. because, you know…“Manny Being Manny”.