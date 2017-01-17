When Jon Lester opted to stay home instead of joining the rest of his Chicago Cubs teammates at the White House Monday, the rumors started circling.

Why did he skip a chance to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a third time? What does he have against President Obama? Could the pitcher be a, gasp, Donald Trump fan?

Turns out…nothing could have been further from the truth.

For those of you so quick to jump to conclusions, we had a death in the family and the funeral was yesterday. Absolutely nothing political. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 17, 2017

And in case you were wondering, John Lackey, Travis Wood and the rest of the outsiders have yet to respond as to why they declined the invitation.