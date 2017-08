Aaron Judge had a first half the likes of which we haven’t seen in a while. Since the All-Star break? Not so much.

Thankfully, Jose Canseco is here to remind us that, yes, the New York Yankees rookie can hit the ball a long way. Late Thursday night, the former slugger hit Twitter, basically challenging the should-be Rookie of the Year Judge to a home run hitting contest.

Aaron judge in batting practice hitting a ball off of the bottom of the Jumbotron so what I the the top of it with a line drive big whoop — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) August 11, 2017

I can easily hit the top of that Jumbotron with a softball — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) August 11, 2017

I bet I can hit a softball further than Aaron judge can hit a baseball — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) August 11, 2017

I bet I can hit a softball further than Aaron judge can hit a baseball and I am 30 years older than he is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) August 11, 2017

Canseco is 53. Judge is half his age.

That said…what can we do to make this thing a reality?