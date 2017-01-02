Finally, it looks like both Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell will make their way into baseball’s Hall of Fame.
But before we know exactly who else will be joining them (if anyone), Jose Canseco made his feelings known who he thinks should be…and why.
But it didn’t stop there.
Canseco, who in his 2005 New York Times bestseller Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big implicated more than a handful of the players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot of steroid use, also had some thoughts on the current voting system.
Not immune from the embattled former slugger’s tweetstorm Sunday night…Major League Baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred.
Something tells me this won’t be the last time we hear from Canseco and, honestly, it shouldn’t be.