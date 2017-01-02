Finally, it looks like both Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell will make their way into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

But before we know exactly who else will be joining them (if anyone), Jose Canseco made his feelings known who he thinks should be…and why.

The hall of fame MLB induction. ..MLB don't be such a hypocrite. Don't hand select.let all the ped users in or don't let any in — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

How dare MLB not let bonds ,mcguire, palmeiro,sosa,Juan Gonzalez and Roger clemens in the MLB hall of fame.. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

They have inducted and will induct several more well-known ped users into the Hall of Fame MLB should be ashamed of them of themselves — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

But it didn’t stop there.

Canseco, who in his 2005 New York Times bestseller Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big implicated more than a handful of the players on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot of steroid use, also had some thoughts on the current voting system.

MLB HD perfect definition of hypocrisy either let all the PD users who qualify in or do not have select or let none in — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

whole voting system should be revamped the writers who vote on the Hall of Fame should be replaced with more educated knowledgeable writers — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

They need to revamp the whole MLB Hall of Fame voting system you have ignorant uneducated people voting who do not understand the ped era — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

Not immune from the embattled former slugger’s tweetstorm Sunday night…Major League Baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred.

The current Commissioner of MLB baseball should definitely look into that I thought he was going to make changes for the better — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 2, 2017

Something tells me this won’t be the last time we hear from Canseco and, honestly, it shouldn’t be.