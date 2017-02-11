

With Spring Training just around the corner, there is still time for some players to get out and hit the links apparently.

Saturday, during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Josh Donaldson teamed up with PGA pro Jason Kokrak. And suffice it to say…the Toronto Blue Jays All-Star can swing a club.

The 2015 American League MVP wasn’t the only big name among the amateurs. Some of the other notables competing…Bill Murray, Mark Wahlberg, Bill Belichick and, for some reason, Larry the Cable Guy.

Oh…Justin Timberlake was there too.