

After spending the majority of his 2016 season battling a variety of nagging injuries, Josh Donaldson still managed to play in 155 games.

Unfortunately, the 2015 American League MVP has yet to take the field for the Toronto Blue Jays and has spent his Spring Training nursing a strained right calf, barely able to walk without discomfort.

So…should fans be upset that, instead of resting his bum leg, Donaldson spent his Saturday night in Las Vegas taking in UFC 209?

Now, what a guy does in between games (injured or not) is entirely up to him, but it isn’t like Donaldson made the trip up US 93 from Arizona…dude made the flight from Florida to Sin City. That’s close to ten hours roundtrip!

Live it up, I guess.