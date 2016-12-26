Hey, Houston fans…I hope you like Wham!

Following news of George Michael’s shocking death on Christmas, Josh Reddick hit the Twitters to give a hint as to what his walk-up music might be when he makes his Astros debut in April.

Man 2016 is rough. Guess Careless Whisper will be an option early this year. RIP George Michael — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) December 25, 2016

You’ll recall two seasons ago, the outfielder ditched his tradition repertoire of WWE theme music in favor of “Careless Whisper” from Wham!

The reason? Simple.

“Somebody had Pandora on shuffle in the clubhouse, and it got thrown into the mix. I was like ‘What would happen if I tried this?'” Reddick told Rolling Stone. “And baseball players are very superstitious, so I can’t imagine changing it for a while, unless something dramatic happens…and I hope it doesn’t.”

It didn’t. So the song stuck.

No word yet if saxophones will be making their way to Houston.