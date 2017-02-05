

Just weeks before Spring Training is set to get underway, it appears as though the Pittsburgh Pirates might be without their third baseman.

It was revealed Saturday that Jung Ho Kang, who, in December was hit with his third DUI, would be voluntarily entering an alcohol treatment program. As you’ll recall, Kang was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a DUI accident (you can watch the dash cam video below). According to the police report, dude’s BAC was 0.084…legal limit in South Korea is 0.05.

If you recall, it was a buddy of Kang’s who tried to take the fall by telling police that he was the driver. Problem is, the black box inside the car confirmed that it was the Bucs infielder that was behind the wheel. And, if it is determined by police that Kang planned these shenanigans, the duo could face additional abetting charges.

It’s still unknown what punishment (if any) team brass might dole out to Kang, but it is possible it might be substantial considering this is dude’s second brush with the law in the past few months. In June, he was tabbed as a “potential suspect” in the sexual assault case of a woman he met through an online dating app in Chicago.

No criminal charges have yet been filed against Kang.