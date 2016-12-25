Could Crash Davis be returning to Durham?

If you listen to Kevin Costner…it could happen.

Recently, the “Bull Durham” star was on The Dan Patrick Show and the subject of a sequel to the 1988 was discussed. Surprisingly, Costner said he’d be down…but it would be up to the original movie’s writer/director (and former HOVG Podcast guest) Ron Shelton to make it happen.

“I’ll do a sequel…it hasn’t been part of my career make-up,” the actor told Patrick. “I could if Ron wrapped his arms around it and got it to that point where he thought it was good, and I thought it was good.”

So, you hear that Shelton…Costner is in!

Now, as surprising as this news is, it’s not the first time this year we’ve heard rumblings about a sequel to a beloved baseball movie being discussed. Back in July, Thomas Ian Nicholas from “Rookie of the Year” hinted at bringing the beloved Henry Rowengartner out of the mothballs.

“I went on (Facebook) and said ‘hey, just started filming Rookie of the Year 2: The Revenge…the weird part is being a 35-year-old in junior high school.’” Nicholas said. “I started getting text messages from friends in the industry saying ‘hey, that’s awesome…where are you filming?’ It was then that I realized that a Rookie of the Year sequel was not just a good April Fool’s Joke…that it was a good idea.”

Go on.

“I started spinning it around,” Nicholas continued. “I called the producer of Rookie of the Year to gauge his interest. He called over to FOX and they’re not saying ‘no’. They’re not saying ‘yes’…but the good part is that they’re not saying ‘no’.”

Coincidentally, 2018 makes milestone anniversaries for both movies. It’ll be the 30th anniversary for “Bull Durham” and 25 years for “Rookie of the Year”. Just sayin’.