

It all started with a tweet.

I will be there!!!!!! Trying to sign a one day contract to play!!!!😜 https://t.co/B3aMLp4rip — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) May 28, 2017

Kevin Millar bookended his 12-year Major League run with stints with the St. Paul Saints so, to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team…he was offered one at bat.

And you guessed it…this.

The ol' timer's still got it! @KMillar15 goes deep in his first at-bat back with the Saints! #GotHeeeem! pic.twitter.com/QUP5anVvtm — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 25, 2017

The 2004 World Series champion (and host of “Intentional Talk” on the MLB Network) belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning Saturday night against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

“I don’t know what just happened,” Millar said following the game. “He shook twice, so I figured he was coming back to the fastball. That was pretty cool.”

Millar played for the Saints both 1993 and 2010, hitting .255 with five home runs in 69 games.