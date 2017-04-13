

Clearly not willing to sit back and let David Ross steal the limelight, Kris Bryant and Jake Arrieta are following in the footsteps of their former Chicago Cubs teammate.

The reigning World Series champs (along with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico) are set to appear in the season five finale of NBC’s “Chicago Fire” set to air May 16.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode focuses on a young Cubs fan who gets injured in a car wreck. Naturally, Bryant and Arrieta are called in to lift the kid’s spirits.

Meanwhile, Grandpa Rossy is still living the dream.