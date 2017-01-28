It’s getting harder and harder to dislike Kyle Schwarber.

During the Chicago Cubs annual fan convention, The Schwarbino signed a ball for a young fan. Problem…when the kid was eating dinner with his parents, their car was broken into and the ball was stolen.

But here’s where the story gets good.

Not only did the slugger replace (and upgrade) the missing ball with an autographed World Series ball and picture…Schwarber even invited the young fan to a charity event Friday night in Champaign, Illinois.

And to top it off, the Cubs star photobombed a local news liveshot from the event.