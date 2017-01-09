Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Manny Ramirez is heading to Japan to play professional baseball.

Perhaps taking a page out of Jose Canseco’s book (not literally…Canseco has written two books), the 44-year-old slugger is, again, getting back to work. Monday, the Kochi Fighting Dogs announced that they had agreed to terms with Ramirez.

Ramirez, who is currently on his first Hall of Fame ballot, last played in the Majors in 2011. Two years later, the 12-time All-Star played in Taiwan as a member of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2013. In 2014, Ramirez played in both the Dominican Winter League and with Triple-A Iowa.