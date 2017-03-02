

Mike Morse hasn’t seen Major League pitching since April 2016, but that didn’t stop the 12-year veteran from looking for work at Hunter Pence’s wedding back in December.

Seriously, before the cake was even cut, dude had hit up San Francisco Giants general manager Bobby Evans for a gig.

“I told him, ‘I don’t care about the money,’” Morse recalled. “’You can write a contract for a pack of baseball cards. It’s not about the money. If you want me to help your team, I know I can help. And I’ll be there.’ ”

Two weeks later, he had a deal and was invited to Spring Training.

While it’s likely Morse would easily get a minor league deal, the lifetime .276 hitter (and 2014 World Champion) says he’ll only play for the Giants.

“I don’t want to play for any other team,” he said. “I want to play for the Giants. I want to make them look good. I want Bobby Evans to look like a genius.”

