For more than forty years, Ted Giannoulas has been dressing up as The Famous San Diego Chicken. More impressive, he’s been the only guy to do it…except for that one time Giannoulas couldn’t get a flight home and hundreds of fans were left waiting for their favorite real life cartoon character.

This is the story of that time Andy Strasberg was forced to go behind the beak.

