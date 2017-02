Timing. Is. Everything.

One of the more anticipated ads in Sunday’s SuperBowl was the long-awaited trailer for season two of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Looking to cash in on the hype, wisely, were the Montgomery Biscuits.

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Halloween. Get prepped with a custom Stranger Things jersey on July 7! pic.twitter.com/6MnEAU4IR8 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) February 6, 2017

The Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays announced their “Stranger Things Fright Night” (and jersey auction) just moments after the 30-spot premiered.

In case you were wondering…the Biscuits host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp July 7.