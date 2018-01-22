

If the story of Moe Berg, an Ivy League graduate-turned-Major Leaguer-turned CIA spy sounds like the plot to a movie…it’s because it is.

Back in February, shooting started on “The Catcher Was a Spy” with Paul Rudd in the lead role and on Friday, it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sadly, the reviews were, for the most part, less than spectacular.

“Fact-based misfire” – Variety “Not even Paul Rudd can save this dull spy drama” – Slash Film “An extraordinary man gets a bland biopic” – Collider “Fascinating story of Boston Red Sox player Moe Berg far from home run” – The Wrap

The film is based off the 1994 book by Nicholas Dawidoff The Catcher Was a Spy: The Mysterious Life of Moe Berg. According to Deadline, the film focuses on Berg’s most important mission…infiltrating the circle of the lead scientist for the Nazi atomic program.