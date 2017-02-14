Quantcast
New Mural the Focal Point in Cubs Weight Room
Posted by on February 14, 2017

The World Champion Chicago Cubs might have ended their season in Cleveland…but it’s the scene outside Wrigley Field that they’ll remember.

Prior to pitchers and catchers reporting to Mesa, the team added a mural to remind its players who they’re playing for.

The fans.

Pretty cool.

