While most Americans were still recovering from their Thanksgivings, Donald Trump was, naturally, hitting the Twitters.

Friday, the president sent out a doozy about being a finalist (or not) for TIME’s prestigious “Person of the Year”.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

And, because such a tweet is preposterous, it was met with ridicule and mockery with the best coming from New York Mets hurler Noah Syndergaard.

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

Well played, Thor. Well. Played.