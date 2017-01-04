At 12:12am Sunday, the Chicago-area welcomed its first baby…a beautiful 5 pound and 12 ounce little girl.

And because her parents are Cubs fans, she is named after Wrigley Field.

Meet baby #Wrigley Rose Dalbey, the first 2017 baby in the #Chicago region … Yes, her parents are huge @Cubs fans pic.twitter.com/16IlJi1rdk — Jazmin Beltran (@JazminBeltran) January 2, 2017

But fear not, naysayers…new parents Ellen and Aaron Dalbey are not bandwagon jumpers.

“We knew some people would be questioning if we only named her that because they won the World Series,” Wrigley’s dad told the Chicago Tribune. “We like to let people know we chose the name before the Cubs won.”

Not to be left alone on New Year’s Day, Wrigley was joined by another baby with a name inspired by the 2016 World Series champs. Later in the day, Addyson Kelley Jeanne Barham, named after both the street Wrigley Field is on and the team’s All-Star shortstop, Addison Russell, was born.

Something tells me, this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing about World Series babies. Then again…anything beats calling your kid Guaranteed Rate Field.