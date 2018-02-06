

The same studio that brought “42” to the big screen is bringing the story of Roberto Clemente to the masses.

And now it has its director.

According to Variety, Legendary has brought in Academy Award winner Ezra Edelman to helm a biopic on the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer. The Clemente film will be based on author David Maraniss’ 2006 book, Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero.

Edelman is best known for his 2016 documentary “O.J.: Made in America”. The filmmaker has also directed three documentaries for HBO…“Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals”, “The Curious Case of Curt Flood” and the Emmy Award-winning “Brooklyn Dodgers: Ghosts of Flatbush”.

There is no timetable set for production.