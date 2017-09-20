

Pat Neshek has a career ERA below 2.80 and two All-Star appearances to his credit, but unless he just got traded to your team (he’s played for eight in eleven seasons), you might not have heard of him.

However, if you’re a baseball card collector, you know who the dude is…and it has nothing to do with whether or not he just popped up in the last pack you bought.

Turns out, the journeyman reliever also happens to be a fan of the cardboard…specifically autographed cards.

Big. Time.

Matter of fact, Neshek is such a fan, he has a website dedicated to his hobby and even orchestrates trades with his fellow collectors. But, the only reason any of this is important is so you can understand this story about Zack Greinke.

Tuesday, Neshek took to an online collectors’ forum to vent about his fellow All-Star.

Lots of words, but the long and short of it is this.

This past July, Neshek tried getting the 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner to sign a few cards for him. Greinke declined. Multiple times. The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher even went so far as to tell Neshek that he wouldn’t ever sign anything for him…or his kid.

Total turd move.