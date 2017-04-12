

Baseball’s hit king turns 76 Friday. Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies gave Pete Rose an early birthday present by announcing that they would be inducting him into their Wall of Fame on August 12.

Suffice it to say, Rose was ecstatic.

“I am very honored to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame. My baseball years in Philadelphia were amazing, not just because we won it all in 1980 and came close in 1983, but also because the fans welcomed me from day one,” Rose said. “The team’s great ownership and talented roster attracted me to Philadelphia as a free agent. I knew we could experience great success.”

Rose is the 39th inductee to the Wall of Fame and was selected through fan voting on the team’s website. He will be the tenth member from that 1980 World Series team to be honored.