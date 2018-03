Sunday night, Betsy DeVos appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and within minutes, Twitter was ablaze with people blasting the Secretary of Education.

Among those being critical…Peter Gammons.

After DeVoss interview on 60 Minutes, she should be fired tomorrow and forced to get a job doing something w/in her intellectual skill set like cleaning houses — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) March 11, 2018

Because the internet, it didn’t take long for the Hall of Fame writer to become the center of attention.

First…by the always present “stick to baseball” crowd.

Peter, I’m 33 years old and I’ve followed ur baseball coverage since I was 10. I will no longer follow your writing. #sticktobaseball — Tyler Rackleff (@trackleff09) March 12, 2018

Stick to baseball, Peter. Wait, stick to retirement. — Jeff (@Oc1013) March 12, 2018

You need to stick to calling games and stay out of this area. I happen to have college degrees and run a successful business cleaning houses! You entitled, self-righteous people who continuously insult the working class! #PutABallInYourPieHole! — Amy (@AWhiteis) March 12, 2018

What does this have to do with baseball? Your followers are not following for your political views! — Joseph Stark (@JustUsStarks) March 12, 2018

Please stick to baseball. Please. You are one of the reasons why ESPN ratings continue to fall. — Robert Johnson (@robertjohnson79) March 12, 2018

Stick to baseball — Ed Welch (@EdWelch1) March 12, 2018

Next…there were those defending, naturally, house cleaners.

Don't denigrate housecleaning. That's decent, honorable work, the kind she's never done. — Eric Cioe (@escioe) March 12, 2018

Classism is a bad look. Nothing like needlessly insulting people who work hard to provide for their families. — Just Some Guy (@jeremylatzke) March 12, 2018

Insinuating that cleaning houses is for folks with lesser intellect. Shabby comment by a smart guy …. be better than that — Kevin P. Hopkins (@KevinPHopkins1) March 12, 2018

You trying to say people who clean houses aren’t intelligent? — Springfield Fats (@Jim143) March 12, 2018

I can feel what you are meaning. But that statement is incredibly sexist and degrading to people that do clean for a living. — Brandon Tucker (@ninja_viking1) March 12, 2018

Um…..my neighbor cleans houses for a living. She’s extremely smart, kind, and has a better intellectual skill set than you could ever hope to possess. Jackwagon. — 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪👈🏻👩🏻‍💻👉🏻🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 (@AllyGeighter) March 12, 2018

And then there’s this guy.

You’re a POS dude. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 12, 2018

Yikes.