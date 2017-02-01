

There’s hyperbole…and then there’s this.

If you’re not sure who Alex Jones is, consider yourself lucky. The ultra-conservative, founder of Infowars has made more than a few headlines over the years because of his outspoken views on gun control, government conspiracies and being a Sandy Hook truther.

And now, because Donald Trump has granted him a seat in the White House press room, he’s comparing himself to Jackie Robinson.

Because of course he is.

“It reminds me of the ’30s and ’40s saying don’t let black baseball players on the baseball field. Because that’s basically what this is,” Jones said Wednesday. “Prepare to be completely dominated.”

Unfortunately, the Texas-based blowhard is way off. Comparing Jackie Robinson to Infowars isn’t an apples to apples comparison…it’s apples and assholes.