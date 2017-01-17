He might have bolted to go back to the Bronx, but Aroldis Chapman was among the throng of Chicago Cubs (both past and present) to visit the White House on Monday.

During the 34-minute ceremony, President Barack Obama name-checked more than a dozen of the guys who helped bring the Cubs their first World Series championship in 108 years…David Ross, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Dexter Fowler, Kyle Schwarber, Miguel Montero, Carl Edwards and Mike Montgomery.

Notice who wasn’t mentioned? That’s right…Chapman.

While the closer probably isn’t too concerned (a freshly inked $86 million contract will wipe away any and all tears), it is interesting that Obama failed to recognize Chapman, who in 2016, was suspended by Major League Baseball after violating its domestic violence policy.

Similarly, POTUS omitted soccer star Hope Solo’s name from his celebration of the U.S. Women’s soccer team during their 2015 visit. Like Chapman, the goalie had been arrested on domestic violence charges.