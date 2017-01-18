Will he or won’t he.

After ten years on the ballot, Tim Raines was staring down his last chance to get into the Hall of Fame and on Wednesday, Jeff Idelson, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the vote totals and “Rock” won’t be left waiting any longer.

With 86% of the vote, Raines became only the third player since 1975 to make it in in his final year. After falling just 3.4% short in 2016, Jeff Bagwell (86.2%) will be joining him. Also making the grade…longtime catching great Ivan Rodriguez, who, in his first year of eligibility, garnered 76% of the vote.

Just missing the cut were Vladimir Guerrero (71.1%) and Trevor Hoffman (74%). Edgar Martinez (58.6%), Barry Bonds (53.8%) and Roger Clemens (54.1%) continue to creep up in the vote totals, while Mike Mussina (51.8%) and Curt Schilling (45%) held steady.

Joining the three new inductees on July 29 at the Clark Sports Center… Today’s Game Era inductees John Schuerholz and Bud Selig, Ford C. Frick Award winner Bill King and The J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient Claire Smith.

Here’s the breakdown among the top vote getters.

Jeff Bagwell (86.2%, 71.6% last year)

Tim Raines (86%, 69.8% last year)

Ivan Rodriguez (76%, first time on ballot)

Trevor Hoffman (74%, 67.3%)

Vladimir Guerrero (71.7%, first time on ballot)

Edgar Martinez (58.6%, 43.4%)

Roger Clemens (54.1%, 45.2%)

Barry Bonds (53.8%, 44.3%)

Mike Mussina (51.8%, 43.0%)

Curt Schilling (45%, 52.3%)

Lee Smith (34.2%, 34.1%) – last year on ballot

last year on ballot Manny Ramirez (24%, first time on ballot)

Larry Walker (21.9%, 15.5%)

Fred McGriff (21.7%, 20.9%)

Jeff Kent (16.7%, 16.6%)

Gary Sheffield (13.3%, 11.6%)

Billy Wagner (10.2%, 10.5%)

Sammy Sosa (8.6%, 10.5%)

To see how actual numbers stacked up against the much hyped 2017 BBHOF Tracker…click HERE.